UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool's Key Man - Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian will be looking to lead his team to their sixth UCL title after injury prevented him from doing so last season ...

After missing out on a chance to lead his team to glory in the final of the UEFA last season due to an injury, few will be as motivated as ’s Mohamed Salah to leave an imprint on Sunday.

Last year, he was Liverpool's main threat in the final before going off injured after a tussle with captain Sergio Ramos. He would see his side go down 3-1 ultimately.

The Egyptian is yet to stamp authority in the 2018/19 edition of the competition, having scored just four goals and provided two assists.

Of the four goals Salah has scored, only one has arrived in the knock-out stage. With or without the goals, Salah has been crucial for Liverpool’s deep run in the competition.

The 26-year-old scored a brace against in the group stage.

The most important goal scored by the Egyptian arrived in the last game of the group stage, as he opened the scoring against when Liverpool needed a win to progress to the knockouts.

Salah also provided two assists in the tournament, with a beautiful dink over the defence to Mane’s head emerging as the top pick.

Article continues below

Against , the Premier League golden boot winner failed to produce much. He was kept in check by Jordi Alba in the first leg and missed the return due to an injury.

Back to full fitness, Salah will be instrumental for Liverpool as they hunt for their sixth.

Here's how to watch the UEFA Champions League final LIVE from SouthEast Asia