Off-colour Mohamed Salah and improved focus on defence making Liverpool's attack suffer

Jurgen Klopp's men have been struggling in front of goal for some time now heading into the Bayern Munich clash...

They might hide it well but the pressure will well and truly be on Jurgen Klopp and when they visit the majestic Allianz Arena for the second leg of their UEFA Round of 16 clash against .

Granted, the tie might still be 50-50 with the first-leg at Anfield ending in a 0-0 stalemate. However, that goal-less stalemate was one of three registered by Liverpool in their last four clashes across all competitions.

After they were blowing away teams left, right and centre in the first-half of the season, it is quite remarkable to see Liverpool’s goal output dry down so drastically. With the two goal-less draws against their arch-rivals and in the , Klopp’s men have fallen behind in the title race at a crucial part of the season.

One of the primary causes for the recent downturn in Liverpool’s fortunes has been the form of Mohamed Salah. After a terrific first season with the Merseyside club, the Egyptian winger has failed to hit the same heights again and is currently in the midst of a horrendous run.

Salah has scored just the solitary goal in his last seven Liverpool appearances across all competitions and has been unusually lackadaisical in front of goal. The Liverpool star has missed some gilt-edged chances in recent times including few in the draw against .

Salaha’s poor run has affected his partnership with Madio Sane and Roberto Firmino as well with the Egyptian at times looking too eager to break his goal drought rather than choosing to play in his team-mates.

This has somewhat broken down the rhythm of the fearsome Liverpool front-three and it is no surprise to then see their attacking output suffer. However, it should also be noted that Liverpool have not conceded a single goal since January this year.

With the Premier League title race going down to the wire, Klopp has shored up the defensive side of things with Liverpool’s rearguard being among the best this season across all Europe.

A huge part of that strong defence has been Virgil Van Dijk who is quickly establishing himself as the best centre-back in the world.

A more balanced approach by Klopp and the Salah’s goal-scoring woes has seen Liverpool’s attack suffer though and it is something the German will want to put right as soon as possible.

