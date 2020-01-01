Chama: Simba SC star picks Messi and Hazard as favourite players

The midfielder names his favourite players in Europe while speaking to club fans in an interview on his Instagram page

Simba SC attacking midfielder Clatous Chama has named Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard among his favourite players in Europe.

The Zambian player described forward Messi as the greatest, and ’s Hazard as a complete player.

“Lionel Messi is the Barcelona all-time player. He is also my best footballer of all time, he is the GOAT,” Chama said in his answer to one of the Simba fans during a question and answer session with supporters on his Instagram page.

More teams

“[Eden] Hazard is a complete player he might not have had a good season so far at the new club but he is a whole player.

"Both [Paul Pogba and Kevin De Bruyne] are good players but in my team, I will go with De Bruyne.”

The 28-year-old Chipolopolo midfielder also explained why he supports Barcelona as well as in .

Article continues below

“Proudly yeah, I am a Barcelona fan. I am a Barcelona fan because of how the club plays but I also support Liverpool who are the best team in the Premier League," Chama continued.

On his future with the Mainland Premier League champions, after being linked with a transfer move to rivals Yanga SC, Chama said: “I will be back in and I will not play, next season for Yanga."

Chama has established himself as a key midfielder for the 20-time league champions in recent seasons, having joined in 2018.