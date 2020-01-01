Cedric Kipre: West Bromwich Albion sign Ivory Coast and Wigan Athletic defender

The 23-year-old Ivorian centre-back has become the latest addition to the Baggies after signing a deal that will keep him at the club until 2024

Newly-promoted Premier League club West Bromwich Albion have confirmed the signing of Cedric Kipre from Athletic on a four-year deal.

The defender was one of the standout performers for the DW Stadium outfit last season, featuring in 36 Championship games.

The Ivorian’s efforts were, however, not enough to help the Latics avoid relegation, following their points deduction after they went into administration.

announced the signing of the 23-year-old on Friday and the Baggies' sporting and technical director Luke Dowling hopes the defender will add value to the club.

“I believe we’ve signed someone in Cedric who has got the potential to really establish himself as a Premier League defender,” Luke told the club website.

“He was part of a Wigan team that, from the turn of the year, produced results which would have placed them in the Championship’s top three and Cédric was a very impressive figure in that run of form.

“He has been on our target list for some time. We are delighted to get the deal done and look forward to watching him progress.”

Kipre revealed the opportunity to play in the Premier League and learn from manager Slaven Bilic lured him to sign for West Brom.

“I heard of the interest a month ago and the head of recruitment spoke to me and I had to be patient with it but finally I’m here - I am happy,” Kipre said.

“It’s a big club and the chance to play in the Premier League was what attracted me. My goal was to play in this division by the age of 25 and today I’m 23 so I’m grateful for the chance.

“I’m expecting to learn a lot from Slaven because he played in the same position and he can teach me areas to progress.”

Kipre started his career with the youth team before joining in 2014, where he spent three years, including a loan spell at Corby Town.

The U23 centre-back also featured for before he teamed up with Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2018.

