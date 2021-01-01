CBS commentator Beglin apologises for 'Latino temperament' jibe at PSG forward Di Maria following Man City red card

The EX-Ireland international was heavily criticised for his remarks on the American broadcast of the Champions League after the player was sent off

CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin has apologised for his comments about Angel Di Maria after he was sent off against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Di Maria was issued a red card for kicking out at Fernandinho, which led Beglin to say of the Argentine star: "It's that Latino temperament.”

Beglin said sorry on air after the comments and later issued a longer apology on Twitter.

What was said?

“I apologise for my culturally insensitive remarks during the Champions League tie between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain,” Beglin said on Twitter. “I wrongly used a racial stereotype. This was inappropriate and unacceptable.

“Words have a strong impact and I fully understand the severity of what I said when Angel Di Maria was sent off. I will learn from this and be better moving forward.”

Article continues below

What happened in the incident?

With PSG down 2-0 in the second half of Tuesday's semi-final second leg, Di Maria and Fernandinho were involved in a confrontation on the sideline after the ball had gone out of play. After the pair had words, Di Maria kicked out and stomped on the Brazilian, drawing a red card from the referee.

Man City would go on to advance to the Champions League final with a 4-1 aggregate win.

Further reading