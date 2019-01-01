Carroll wants West Ham stay but admits he must prove his worth

The 30-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season but the Hammers have an option to trigger a two-year extension

Andy Carroll wants to earn a new deal at West Ham but admits he needs to impress when given game time before the end of the season.

The striker's tenure at the London Stadium has been marred with a number of serious injuries and he failed to make any appearances until December this season due to an ankle problem.

West Ham have the option to renew his deal with a two-year extension when it expires in June, and Carroll has been given opportunities in the side recently, netting his first goal against Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini, meanwhile, has previously said he hopes Carroll will have a future with the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carroll said: "Of course I want to stay. I'm just playing football as it is and not thinking about that.

"Yes, I want to stay and I want a new deal but I can't really think about that every day. I've just got to play my football when I get the chance.

"I've got a two-year option at the end of the season so we'll see what happens. I've got to play a few more games like this one and, like the manager says, I've got to impress him in the minutes he gives me."

The 30-year-old showed promise with Newcastle in his younger days but has had numerous injury set-backs since a £35 million ($44.6m) transfer to Liverpool in 2011.

After moving to east London on permanent deal in 2013, Carroll has never managed to take his Premier League goal tally into double figures for a season due to a number of serious injuries.

His most recent spell on the sidelines lasted four months and, speaking about the difficulties of the treatment room, Carroll said: "You've got to get on with it and the lads and the staff and everyone were fantastic. They have been helping me along and it has been good.

"You've got to have good friends around you. The lads can see I'm down and want to be out there, keeping my spirits high and I go home and all the family are doing the same.

"My missus says I've been annoying even when I'm not injured. It's especially tough for her when I am injured so I've got to thank her and the lads at the club."

Carroll will be hopeful of impressing again if he is given a chance against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.