Carles Cuadrat: FC Goa players have escaped second yellows

The Blues have an excellent record against the Gaurs, having lost only once in six meetings. They already faced each other once this season in a game that ended 1-1. Recollecting incidents from that game, Cuadrat said, "They're a great team and it's nice to watch them play. We're football professionals, we know how it works.

"They have four players, Seriton (Fernandes), (Mourtada) Fall, Lenny (Rodrigues) and (Ahmed) Jahouh, a lot of times they should be getting second yellows. Referee, sometimes don't understand (their) tricks. They take advantage of that. Sometimes refs are not brave enough to control the game," he opined.

"We're the team with fewest yellows, means we're not violent, we play within the rules. Referees should understand the game."

About the game on Friday, Cuadrat added, "All the games against Goa are very interesting. We can expect anything. Emotions are always in the game. Players have been more or less the same."

New signing Deshorn Brown is expected to feature for the Blues and boost a struggling frontline that has failed to get going in front of goal this season.

"I think we're doing well this season, quite similar to last season in the way that we were missing our striker for nine games, we're missing (Manuel) Onwu for seven games. If you see the top scorers table, every team has a foreigner with goals.

"In the end, football is about balance and we have been balanced enough to have been fighting for the playoffs in the last two seasons."

