Cardiff City captain Sol Bamba to miss the remainder of the season

The Bluebirds will play their remaining matches of the 2018-19 without the skipper who is set to go under the knife this week

manager Neil Warnock has disclosed that Ivorian defender Sol Bamba will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament on Saturday.

Bamba damaged his knee ligament in Cardiff's 2-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday and could only feature for 45 minutes before he was replaced by Gabonese centre-back Bruno Ecule Manga in the stoppage time of first half.

After undergoing scans, the club confirmed that the centre-back will have an operation on Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Bamba has been a consistent performer in Neil Warnock’s set-up this campaign having featured in all but one of their league games .

Aside from his fine defensive displays, the 31-year-old also played a significant role in the attacking third with four goals in 28 matches.

"Unfortunately our biggest fears have been confirmed regarding the injury Sol suffered at on Saturday,” Warnock told club website.

"Scans have shown that Sol has ruptured his ACL; he will have an operation on Wednesday and therefore miss the rest of the season. It is a major blow to the squad but I know all of our supporters will join me in wishing him the very best during his recovery."

Cardiff City, placed 18th in the English top-flight, will continue their fight against relegation against on Saturday.