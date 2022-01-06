Carabao Cup final 2022: When, TV channel, streaming, teams & prize money

With Manchester City knocked out in the fourth round, 2022 will see a different team lift the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2017.

The tournament, which started at the end of July 2021, will conclude in February and it will mark the first major piece of silverware to be held aloft in the English 2021-22 season.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the final, including dates, teams involved, how to watch on TV and more.

When is the Carabao Cup 2022 final?

The final of the 2021-22 Carabao Cup will be played on Sunday February 27, 2022.

Kick-off time has not yet been confirmed by the EFL, but last season's final kicked-off at 4pm UK time.

Fixtures in the Premier League have been adversely impacted by Covid-19 outbreaks, but authorities will be hopeful that the showpiece event will remain unaffected.

The end of February date sees the competition return to normal service after last season's final had to be pushed back to April 2021 due to public health concerns.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup 2022 final?

Finalist 1 Final date Finalist 2 Chelsea / Tottenham Feb 27, 2022 Arsenal / Liverpool

One of Chelsea or Tottenham will face off against one of Arsenal or Liverpool in the 2022 Carabao Cup final.

The identities of the two teams that will contest the final will be confirmed after the conclusion of the semi-finals on January 20.

Carabao Cup final 2022 TV channel & live stream

UK TV channel & live stream

In the United Kingdom, the Carabao Cup 2022 final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football. An online stream will be available to watch live through Sky Go.

UK TV channel UK online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

U.S. TV channel & live stream

In the United States, the Carabao Cup 2022 final can be watched live on the ESPN network. The game will be available to stream live online using the ESPN+ app.

U.S. TV network U.S. online stream ESPN ESPN+

Where will the Carabao Cup 2022 be played?

Wembley Stadium will host the Carabao Cup final in 2022, as the traditional venue for national cup deciders.

The iconic stadium, affectionately known as 'The Home of Football' in England, has hosted the Carabao Cup final since 2008 and the 2022 final will be the 15th time it has been the venue since reopening.

With a capacity of 90,000, it can host a raucous crowd, but authorities will take into account the public health picture before deciding on how many fans can attend.

What is the Carabao Cup 2021-22 prize money?

The winner of the Carabao Cup receives £100,000 ($135k), while the runner-up receives £50,000 ($68k).

Financial incentives for competing in the Carabao Cup are significantly lower than that for England's main cup competition, the FA Cup, and, indeed, the Premier League. Nevertheless, there is some prestige associated with winning the trophy.

Do Carabao Cup winners qualify for Europe?

Yes. The winners of the 2021-22 Carabao Cup earn a place in the 2022-23 Europa Conference League play-off round.

The Europa Conference League is UEFA's third-tier continental club competition, below the Champions League and the Europa League.

Should the cup winner qualify for the Champions League or Europa League through other means (such as through their league finish or by winning either of the aforementioned competitions), the Europa Conference place reserved for the Carabao Cup winner will go to the highest-placed Premier League team that has not already qualified.