'Can't wait for Barcelona vs. Man Utd' - Nigerians react to Uefa Champions League quarter-finals draw

The last eight teams in the European club competition have known their fate as they jostle for a place in Madrid

Following the conclusion of Friday's Uefa draw, Nigerians are looking forward to some intriguing matches lined up for the quarter-finals stage.

have been handed a date while take on , Hotspur lock horns against and tackle for a place in the semifinals.

And Nigerians, via Twitter, are itching to watch how the exciting fixtures - with the first legs scheduled for 9 and 10 April and return dates being held a week later - play out, especially that between Manchester United and Barcelona.

Juve. Porto. City. Barca to the semis. https://t.co/xnu0xQJQA4 — Ayo Adebowale (@ayolee007) March 15, 2019

I like how people are writing off Ajax sha. — Ifreke Inyang (@Ifreke) March 15, 2019

Why are Man Utd fans scared of an obviously less harmful Barcelona? Even with Olè? Seems the defeat has instilled some decorum. — Fisayo Dairo (@FisayoDairo) March 15, 2019

Really pleased with the Barcelona draw. Time to disgrace this Catalonia-based Bournemouth. #GGMU #UCLdraw — Godwin Odiko (@GodwinOdiko) March 15, 2019

I can't wait for the match between Man Utd and Fc Barca #UCLdraw — Sammy Swagg (@kobbina_ennin) March 15, 2019

Ajax vs Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to the Quarterfinal draw 🤣

#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/yI7WHzFWwI — Funny Naija Story (@FunnyNaijaStory) March 15, 2019

After beating both Juventus and at home respectively, now its Barcelona’s turn?🙆🏽‍♂😭 #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/ivwgb5ksoy — Michael O. Omotoye (@OfficialShegs) March 15, 2019

Lionel Messi to the Manchester United defence #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/L5jHEqo9HU — Ugbedeojo #MUFC (@Certifiedopeboi) March 15, 2019

United fans: bring it on, give us anybody, we are United.



UEFA : oya take Barca



United fans :#UCLDRAW pic.twitter.com/tOim1VcaXt — Rek6ix 😎😎😎😎 (@Itzakzee) March 15, 2019

fans looking at Ronaldo knowing he will avenge them #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/JSoVjC5EKE — Iron duke Jr. (@Iron_Duke89) March 15, 2019

I know they will find Barcelona easy draw..,



Barcelona vs Manchester United #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/bwLvHhFTz5 — Ayokanmi (@ayokanmiii) March 15, 2019

#UCLdraw Manchester united fans when they hear that they are facing Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/4438IWXKF5 — Jan (@Jan_Motaung14) March 15, 2019

This UCL alone

Ronaldo come Old Trafford

Mbappe come Old Trafford

Now Messi dey come 😂😂



We're @ManUtd 🔥 #UCLDraw — Naija_Ghana_Boy🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@winiboy001) March 15, 2019