Can Zinedine Zidane get Real Madrid back on track at home against Galatasaray?

Real Madrid have struggled to perform at the continental stage so far this season. Can they change things against Galatasaray?

Zinedine Zidane is treading on thin ice as gear up to host at the Santiago Bernabeu in a UEFA group stage clash on Thursday.

His second coming at the Spanish capital has been riddled with lacklustre performances, unexpected losses and injuries to several key players. The man who guided Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles has looked out of his depth on the continental stage this season with his team picking up only four points from the first three matches.

PSG thrashed them 3-0 in their campaign opener and a certain from almost snatched three points, until Henrique Casemiro scored a leveller in the 85th minute. The Frenchman then rallied his troops in against Galatasaray and although he walked out with three points, it was one of the most unconvincing performances in his tenure so far.

A sense of calm still prevails at the upper echelons of Bernabeu but a slip against the Turkish giants would definitely trigger the alarm bells.

Zidane is yet to figure out his ideal XI and it was only against on Wednesday that he repeated the line-up that started against Galatasaray in the previous week. Although injuries have played a key part, some of his decisions have perplexed the Madrid faithful. Vinicius Junior scored a brilliant goal against Osasuna and yet failed to find a place in the next match against . The youngster who showed remarkable progress last season seems to have fallen out of favour for reasons unknown and is yet to make a start in the Champions League. The inconsistency has definitely hampered the performances on the pitch.

Zidane is known for his rotational policy so that he can keep his players fresh for the business end of the season when fixtures arrive thick and fast. But one also has to win matches at the start of the season in order to have that luxury,

Madrid seemed to run out of ideas after reaching the attacking third in all the three Champions League matches which should concern Zidane. He has tried out several combinations as a front-three but is yet to find the ideal one.

Moreover, the Bernabeu ceases to intimidate opponents as it used to and the result against Club Brugge is a testimony to it.

