Cameroon need to start World Cup preparations as soon as possible, says Gaelle Enganamouit

Following a third-place finish at Ghana, the forward is calling for early preparation for the World Cup

Gaelle Enaganamouit is hoping the preparations commence 'as soon as possible' for the Indomitable Lionesses ahead of this summer's Women's World Cup in France.

Joseph Ndoko's ladies finished third at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana to join runners-up South Africa and champions Nigeria as the three Africa representatives for the showpiece.

After that, the central Africans have not had a warm-up match, including during the January's international break since being placed in Group E against Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

With five months to the World Cup, the Avaldsnes star, whose home was destroyed after a semi-final loss to Nigeria in Ghana last December, is worried by a possible fans' trouble if they don't do well.

"I was very proud to take part in that World Cup because it was a first [for us],” Enganamouit told FIFA.com.

"It’s what every footballer dream of. It’s also been positive for Cameroon, for Africa in general and for me.

“Teams will know what to expect and everyone will want to beat us. We’ll need to be at our very best, both physically and tactically.

"We want to do better, or at least as well as four years ago. I hope we can start preparing as soon as possible, because the pressure to get results will be there either way.

"If we don’t perform well, the fans will judge us without trying to understand the reasons. We still need to improve on the mental and psychological side."

Cameroon will be seeking for an impressive start on their second appearance against Canada on June 10 in Montpellier, before facing the Netherlands in Valenciennes on June 15, and later New Zealand five days later in Montpellier.