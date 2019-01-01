Cameroon forward backs Eto'o to take national team job one day

The 38-year-old is currently playing in Qatar, but his former team-mate is already anticipating his managerial career

striker Jacques Zoua has backed legendary forward Samuel Eto'o to one day manage the national team.

Eto'o is nearing the end of a legendary playing career that saw him star for Mallorca, , and among other clubs.

The forward also earned 118 caps for Cameroon, representing his country at four World Cups.

Now 38, Eto'o is currently playing for SC, where he has only made four appearances in the Stars League this season due to injury.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, Eto'o's playing future is uncertain. Zoua is already turning his focus to his former team-mate's coaching career though, opining that the forward has a chance to be a great manager for the national team someday.

"He could be a good coach for the national team and it could be a good idea," Zoua told Goal.

"Like [Clarence] Seedorf, he played at the very highest level. He knows the job and I think it's easier for someone like him to manage a group.

"In addition, he played for the selection and he knows the problems that we can see here."

Seedorf is currently the manager of Cameroon, after taking over in August. Zoua believes that that the Dutchman has been a great fit with the Indomitable Lions, who he led to qualification for the 2019 .

"He has great experience. He knows the very highest level as a player and brings us a lot," Zoua said of Seedorf.

"He does a good job. He often speaks with us, tries to bring his professionalism. He has integrated very well and for him, he is already Cameroonian."

Seedorf has brought along a high-profile coaching staff, which the FC Astra Giurgiu striker says has only helped.

"He has a very good staff with Patrick Kluivert, Jean-Alain Boumsong and Joel Epalle," Zoua said.

"They understand us. They know what we go through. It's easy to work. Their presence is very beneficial for us."