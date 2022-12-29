Cambodia vs Brunei DS: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup table and results

Cambodia showed their capability to play skilful and silky football. Still, a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Indonesia has left the Angkor Warriors clinging on to slim hope of progressing to the semi-finals of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

The Kouprey Blue kicked off their AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 campaign with an impressive win against the Philippines, but failing to pick up any points against Indonesia looks set to prove costly. They now have to rely on more than just their own results to avoid getting knocked out in the group stages.

If teams are tied on points, the first tiebreaker criteria is head-to-head record between the teams.

Brunei DS, on the other hand, have three heavy losses to their name so far in their first appearance in the AFF Championship since 1996.

Despite never having played off in the championship itself, the sides did square off five times in the qualification phase, with Cambodia coming out on top three times, Brunei DS on one occasion, and the other game finishing in a draw.

Match Timings

Time Date Stadium 18:00 29 December 2022 Morodok Techo National Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Mediacorp Channel 5 (SG)/Astro Arena 2 Channel number 802 (MY) Stream meWATCH (SG)/Astro OTT (MY)

Squad News

Both teams are expected to place the best possible starting eleven, with Brunei DS' Alinur Rashimy missing out on this match as he will have to serve a one-match suspension after being sent off in the game against Indonesia.

Group A standings

Pos Country Played W D L GD Points 1 Thailand 2 2 0 0 +9 6 2 Indonesia 2 2 0 0 +8 6 3 Cambodia 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 Philippines 3 1 0 2 -1 3 5 Brunei 3 0 0 3 -16 0

Group A Results