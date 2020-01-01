Caleb Ekuban assist earns Trabzonspor Turkish Cup semi-final first leg win

The Ghanaian forward played a crucial role in giving the Black Sea Storm a narrow advantage in the cup competition

Caleb Ekuban provided an assist as Trabzonspor put one foot in the Turkish Cup final by seeing off 2-1 in the first leg of the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

The Black Sea Storm made it to the last four after breezing past Erzurumspor in the quarter-finals.

After a goalless opening half, Trabzonspor took the lead at the restart courtesy of Alexander Sorloth.

Ekuban then initiated the second goal, outmuscling an opposition player before making a run into the box and laying a pass for Filip Novak who finished off the rest.

Fenerbahce gave themselves a lifeline thanks to Vedat Muriqi who scored the important away goal ahead of the return leg on April 21.

Ekuban was substituted in the 75th minute for Abdulkadir Omur.

The 25-year old Ghanaian now has a hand in 12 goals (seven goals, five assists) in 22 competitive appearances for Trabzonspor this season.

Aside from Ebukan, other Africans to feature for the Black Sea Storm included midfielder Badou Ndiaye who came off for Guilherme in the 39th minute and international Anthony Nwakaeme who played for 89 minutes and was replaced by Bilal Basacikoglu.