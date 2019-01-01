CFL 2019: Nongdamba Naorem stars as Mohun Bagan beat BSS Sporting Club 2-1

Mohun Bagan registered their maiden win of Calcutta Football League 2019...

beat BSS Club 2-1 in their third Calcutta Football League (CFL) match on Wednesday at the Kalyani Stadium.

Salva Chamorro (30') and Nongdamba Naorem (46') were on target for Mohun Bagan while William Opoku scored BSS' only goal in the 33rd minute.

Antonio Vicuna made five changes to the Mohun Bagan starting XI which lost to in the Durand Cup final. Arijit Bagui, Lalram Chullova, Imran Khan, Francisco Gonzalez and Britto PM replaced Ashutosh Mehta, Lalchhawnkima, SK. Sahil, Joseba Beitia and Surabuddin Mallick. Meanwhile, Chullova was handed his Mohun Bagan debut on the day.

Francisco Gonzalez missed a great opportunity in the fourth minute of the match after BSS defender Vikas Saini handled the ball inside the box to give away a penalty.

BSS could have equalised in the 11th minute when William Opoku went past Gurjinder and was one-on-one with Debjit but the former Minerva player's shot went wide.

At the half-hour mark, Salva Chamorro broke the deadlock from Nongdamba Naorem's cross. Chullova ran down the left, cut in and found who lobbed the ball towards the Spaniard from the edge of the box.

BSS equalised within three minutes when William Opoku found the back of the net. Ujjal Howladar cut in from the left and took a shot which Gurjinder blocked but Opoku netted the ball from the rebound.

Naorem missed the easiest chance of the match to put the Mariner's in front in the 36th minute after he failed to finish in an empty net. Following Chamorro's through ball, Naorem entered the box, dribbled past Sandip Pal but his feeble push was cleared from the goal line by a BSS defender.

An eventful first half ended at 1-1 with both teams missing numerous chances to increase their tally.

Mohun Bagan went ahead at the very beginning of the second half as Naorem headed the ball in from Britto's cross.

The visitors could have equalised but lacked firepower upfront. The Green and Maroons as usual were jaded after the 70th minute and were happy to sit back and defend their lead.

With the 2-1 scoreline, Mohun Bagan registered their maiden win of the CFL as they head on to the Kolkata Derby.