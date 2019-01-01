CafCC preview: Nkana welcome San Pedro, Zamalek travel to Ittihad Tanger, Raja visit African Stars

The Caf Confederation Cup play-off round kickoffs on Friday with big guns relegated from the Champions League seeking to atone for their exit

Zambian giants Nkana FC will be banking on home advantage when they host San Pedro of Ivory Coast on Saturday.

Nkana were relegated from the Champions League by Tanzanian giants Simba SC and will be looking to atone for their exit from Africa's premier club competition.

In hosting San Pedro, Nkana are seeking to take advantage of home support as they seek passage to the Caf Confederation Cup group stages.

“We wish to appeal to soccer fans across the country (Zambia) to support Nkana and Zesco United when they host San Pedro and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday and Sunday respectively," Football Association of Zambia spokesperson Desmond Katongo was quoted as saying by ZambianFootball.

Elsewhere, defending champions Raja Casablanca will be in Namibia to take on unpredictable African Stars.

It will be a tricky task for the Moroccans, who face a side that lost to South Africa's Orlando Pirates in the Champions League earlier on.

In another match, Egyptian giants Zamalek welcome captain Hazem Emam's return from injury as they get ready to face Ittihad Tanger of Morocco.

The Egyptians are seeking to leave a mark in this tournament after failing to qualify for the Champions League from their domestic league but did not register new signing Khalid Boutaib for this tournament.

Another Moroccan side RSB Berkane travel to Jaraaf of Senegal.

After taking part in the group stages last season, Berkane would want to notch a gear up and reach the final of this year's tournament.

In Bamako, Stade Malien will host Angolan giants Petro Atletico in what promises to be a stormy affair.

Ethiopian side Jimma Kenema, who were booted out of the Champions League by Al Ahly will host Hassania Agadir.