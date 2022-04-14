Caf Confederation Cup: Simba SC's ways to outshine Orlando Pirates revealed

Tanzania Premier League giants Simba SC have devised a way to help them defeat South Africa’s Orlando Pirates during the Caf Confederation Cup first-leg quarter-final duel at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

According to Mwanaspoti, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have fetched footage of three previous Pirates games and hope to get hints on how to exploit their weaknesses and counter their strength during the match.

"Simba have in their possession three matches that Pirates played in the group stage," the publication reported.

"Two of the clips that Simba have are one where Pirates played against JS Saoura of Algeria and another when they faced Al-Ittihad of Libya. The other game is a local league one.

"The clips are already with the technical bench and the club's video analysts have already started analysing them."

Pirates finished as the top side in Group B, which also had Royal Leopards of eSwatini, while Simba finished second in Group D – where USGN of Niger and ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast were their opponents - behind RS Berkane of Algeria.

The reigning Tanzanian league champions have already made their intention of winning the Confederation Cup clear and head coach Pablo Franco said their main focus against the Sea Robbers is to see if they can win big at home before the return leg on April 24.

"We have a tough game against Pirates, but what is important is to train each player to keep reminding themselves of the match with the aim of fighting hard and getting a big win which will place us in a better position going into the second leg," the coach said.

"If we happen to get a big win at home, it means we will be making our work a lot easier, and therefore, it means our minds and strength should be focused on the home game."

Meanwhile, injured Simba forward Hassan Dilunga has travelled to South Africa for further treatment.

Dilunga’s absence means he will certainly miss the quarter-final showdown, but Simba have the depth that they can exploit and ensure Dilunga’s absence is not felt. Clatous Chama, Larry Bwalya, Chris Mugalu, and Yusuf Mhilu can play in the attacking midfield area.