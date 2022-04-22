Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lyle Lakay insists his team has rectified the mistakes that made them fall to Petro de Luanda in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final in Luanda, Angola.

Lakay had opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute, but strikes from Tiago Azulao and Yano in the 16th and 45th minutes, respectively, ensured Masandawana suffered their first defeat in the competition this season.

The 30-year-old has now insisted they might need to score more than one goal in the second leg on Saturday at the FNB Stadium and ensure they keep a clean sheet.

"Like I said, first of all, we have to win, you mentioned we have to score one goal, but no, I don’t think one is always enough. We have to score more than one. You know, even though we need one to win, obviously they don’t have to score," Lakay said in a press conference.

"We as players, I think we went over the previous game that we played in Luanda, and we rectified and identified our mistakes, like you say the goals that we conceded.

"I would also agree that it was two errors and obviously we got punished. But yeah, we have to rectify that. And obviously, go into this match knowing that we have to score, we have to win to qualify.

"And also I think you’ve seen during the week the work that the media team and the club has been putting in, with regards to the supporters coming to the stadium, and I hope we will have a full house with regards to the support."

A 1-0 win on the day would be enough to see the Brazilians advance and the experienced midfielder has further commented on the 2-1 defeat suffered in the first meeting.

"As everybody knows, we lost outside, we got an away goal, something that we wanted, but the result wasn’t what we wanted," Lakay continued.

"And then obviously, we have to rectify it this side. I would say like everybody knows it’s a must win for us. And we need to go all out to win on one Saturday and go through to the semi-finals."