Caf Champions League: It was a horror debut for AmaZulu vs Nyasa Big Bullets – McCarthy

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy has described as “disastrous” the team’s first outing in the Caf Champions League after losing 1-0 against Nyasa Big Bullets in the first leg on Friday.

Usuthu went into their first-ever appearance on the continental scene seeking to pick up a positive start but it was the visiting side from Malawi who scored courtesy of Chiukepo Msowoya in the 26th minute and held on to stun the hosts at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Ahead of the first leg battle, McCarthy had remained optimistic of his team doing well and even surpassing what Kaizer Chiefs achieved in the same competition last season.

The former Bafana Bafana striker has now blamed his players for lacking the spirit to fight and get a positive result and described the outcome as a “horror show.”

What did McCarthy say?

“Not a great start to our Caf adventure,” McCarthy said after the game as quoted by idiskitimes.

“As much as it looked like we dominated the game, we were nowhere close to our best. I think when you play the way you do, and you don’t have the desire to score goals, there’s not really much of a chance you give yourself.

“You look at the opposition; they did absolutely nothing in the game. They played to their strength. They played for free kicks, and then put the ball in the box, use their physicality, get in, and then ja, they get away with one.

“I think maybe it could have been a foul on Veli, because I think he had the ball firmly, and they get their goal, a breakaway goal.

“And ja, and then we didn’t end up doing enough to win the game, so I can’t really sum the game up because it was difficult to watch, and difficult to accept what was happening out there.

“You create the chances we did and we fail to score. So, I think, if ever you get the chance to speak to the players that was on the pitch, maybe they can give you a better indication of what they think happened there, but I just think it was a horror show for me to watch, especially a lack of desire. that we showed out there.

“When you get the chances and, you play in that manner, and then you go 10 versus 11 in, and still nothing. So ja, I think the players have to have a hard look at themselves. For me, I think this was a disastrous game.”

What next for AmaZulu after defeat?

On the return leg battle, McCarthy said: “So now we have to go to the jungle. We have to go to a very difficult place to go and repeat and go and overturn losing at home, and then looking to go and win away from home in Africa, which not many teams have done, but now we are asking that of ourselves.

“So ja we just prepare for that now, for SuperSport, our next league game, and then to go back to the face the Malawians. We know what they are about. And that’s really it.”

After playing SuperSport United in a midweek Premier Soccer League clash on Wednesday, Usuthu will travel to Lilongwe where they will face Bullets in the return leg on September 18 at Bingu National Stadium.