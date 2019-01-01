Caf Champions League: Final between Esperance and Wydad Casablanca to be replayed

The continent’s governing body has asked the Tunisians to return their medals and trophy in anticipation of a rematch at a neutral venue

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have decided to have a rematch of the second-leg of the Caf final between Esperance and .

The verdict was announced on Wednesday after an Emergency Executive Committee was called by Caf President Ahmad Ahmad.

Players of Esperance have been ordered to return their medals and trophy with the second-leg to be replayed at a neutral venue on a yet to be determined date.

The encounter will take place after the upcoming in , which starts on June 21 and ends July 19.

In the first leg in , referee Gehad Grisha’s decisions were called into question by the Moroccan Football Federation after the Egyptian official made questionable calls after consulting video replays, but the 1-1 result was upheld.

After complaints by the Moroccans, the Egyptian official was suspended for six months.

However, events in the reverse fixture last week has reportedly compelled the governing body to take action.

Traling 2-1 on aggregate, Wydad thought they’d equalized through a Walid El Karti header in the 58th minute, but it was ruled out for offside.

Irrespective of the Moroccans’ remonstrations, Gambian referee Bakary Gassama didn’t consult VAR to review the decision, which infuriated Faouzi Benzarti’s side.

It was later revealed that the technology wasn’t operational, which led to the Moroccans refusing to return to the pitch to restart the game.

After an interruption that lasted over an hour, Gassama awarded a 2-1 aggregate win to the Tunisian side.

It was the first time in the 55-year history of two-legged final ties that the winner had been decided without the completion of the series.

Both sides will now face off again in over a month to determine the champion of the continent's biggest club competition.