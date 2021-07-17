Caf Champions League final: Al Ahly do not fear Kaizer Chiefs - Mosimane

The former Bafana Bafana coach will lead his side against Amakhosi in his attempt to win a second consecutive title

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has confessed he will have respect and not fear Kaizer Chiefs during the Caf Champions League final on July 17 in Morocco.

The South African tactician added that he is confident of winning the 10th Champions League League trophy for the Egyptian side, but his confidence is guarded by respect for the opponent.

"It is not about fear, but it is about reality and respect for the opponent," Mosimane told reporters.

"They play their own style of football and we have to respect their own style of play because it has made them go through past Wydad Casablanca, which is not a small team. Their way of playing made them go to Simba and win, and Simba is not a small team as well."

Notably, Chiefs lost away to Simba after beating the Tanzanian club in South Africa.

"It is an opportunity for Al Ahly to win the 10th title and a chance for players to put their prints on Champions League history. Obviously, it is a big honour to be here and play in the final because it is not easy, especially if you look at how many teams tried to be finalists."

"It has been a long way for us to come to this place and it has not been easy, and so we are humbled because we worked hard to get here. Everyone who is at the final feels there is an equal chance to win. We respect the opponent, but we are confident."

On his part, captain Mohamed Elshenawy stated they might enjoy the support of Moroccan fans against Chiefs but that should not take away the fact that the game will be a tough one.

"It is going to be an adventurous final since it has been quite a long time since we played at this stadium and Chiefs played here in their semi-final game, but we can feel the support of the fans since it is an Arabic country," Elshenawy said.

"We are aware of the task ahead, but we are looking forward to winning and lifting the trophy. As a team and players, we feel the importance of this match and to win the club's 10th title.

"We are all alive to the idea that it is a competition that we must win the title. We have the same ambitions and the same will and I would like to send a message to the fans back home that we will do our best to bring this title back home in order to make them happy and proud."

As Al Ahly are looking for a 10th title, the Glamour Boys are on the hunt for their first such continental trophy.

