Roman Weidenfeller announces regional partnership between Stiebel Eltron and Borussia Dortmund

The German side announced their partnership with Stiebel Eltron during the event which featured several fun moments ...

organised a fan event in Bangkok to announce a regional partnership with German firm Stiebel Eltron in and Laos. The event took place at the Radisson Blu, Bangkok on August 30, 2019.

Dortmund legend and former goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller was in attendance at the event. The press, Stiebel Eltron clients and 20 members of the Dortmund fan club were also present in the function.

A limited-edition Stiebel Eltron water heater co-branded with BVB, the XG Dortmund Limited Edition, was also unveiled.

The event akso featured a fun match. Weidenfeller participated in it and also interacted with the fans in what was a busy weekend for the goalkeeper.

"Football in Asia is growing. It's nice to see it growing every year with experienced players. May be, it is possible to get a player for Borussia Dortmund," said the BVB legend.