Bury on the brink after potential buyer pulls out

A deal was thought to be close for the crisis-hit club, but prospective buyers C&N Sporting Risk have stepped away.

Bury face expulsion from the English Football League (EFL) after a proposed buyer for the beleaguered League One side pulled out on Tuesday.

The EFL said on Saturday that a takeover needed to take place by 5pm local time on Tuesday, or their membership of the league will be withdrawn.

Current owner Steve Dale told BBC Radio Manchester on Friday that a deal with analytics company C&N Risk had been agreed for the club who were winners in 1900 and 1903.

However, C&N Sporting Risk have now pulled out of the deal following a period of due diligence.

C&N Sporting Risk released a statement saying: "As part of our due diligence, we set ourselves a list of key criteria regarding the CVA, the ground, and the overall financial state of the club that had to be met in order for us to be satisfied that we have enough knowledge to proceed with the takeover.

"The complexities involved in each of these matters escalated and continue to do so.

"It is therefore with regret that we will be unable to proceed with the takeover of Bury FC. This decision has not been taken lightly. We fully understand the importance of the club to the community, and it is with this in mind that we have informed the EFL of our decision at the earliest possible opportunity."

A statement on the EFL's website read: "The EFL board has been informed that C&N Sporting Risk will no longer be pursuing their interest in Bury.

"The league announced at the weekend that it was working exclusively with the club and C&N in an attempt to finalise a change of control at the club. However, following a period of due diligence, C&N have opted not to progress matters.

"The league continues to be in discussions with Bury in advance of today's 5pm deadline and will provide a further update as appropriate."

Bury have had all of their competitive fixtures postponed since winning promotion from League Two last season, with off-the-field troubles causing significant problems.

Players and staff have had wages paid late, and a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill was only dismissed by the High Court in July.

Fans staged protests at Gigg Lane last week amid desperate calls for Dale to agree to a sale and end the threat to the 134-year-old club's existence.