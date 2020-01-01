Bundesliga resumption without fans not ideal but necessary - DFL chief

Professional football is nearing a return in Germany but fans won't be returning to the stands anytime soon

Resuming the with games behind closed doors was the only way to save endangered clubs and preserve the format of the top two tiers, according to German Football League (DFL) chief executive Christian Seifert.

The German government on Wednesday gave the green light for professional football in , which has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, to return in the second half of May.

A specific date for the action to get back under way will be determined by the DFL on Thursday.

Stringent medical protocols must be followed for games to take place and Seifert urged clubs to follow the guidelines to the letter.

He believes allowing the top two leagues to resume this month was the best way to retain their integrity.

"Today's decision is good news for the Bundesliga and the 2. Bundesliga," Seifert said.

"It is associated with a great responsibility for the clubs and their employees to implement the medical and organisational requirements in a disciplined manner.

"Games without stadium spectators are not an ideal solution for anyone. However, during a crisis, which threatens the very existence of some clubs, it is the only way to preserve the leagues in their present form.

"I would like to thank the political decision-makers at the state and federal levels for placing their confidence in us."

There are nine rounds of fixtures remaining for the majority of Bundesliga teams.

While the 2019-20 season will return in Germany, the Eredivisie and have already cancelled their campaigns due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Premier League and remain determined to complete their seasons but have yet to finalise if and when it will be possible to do so.

On Thursday, the DFL, which has developed a comprehensive set of hygiene protocols for the proposed restart, will host a general meeting via video conference. The governing body, along with representatives from 36 clubs, will discuss the finer details of the resumption of play.

In addition to having to reschedule all Bundesliga fixtures, the meeting will also include finding ways to play out the remainder of the DFB Cup semi-finals and final.

The DFL has also been asked to “develop a sustainable concept for the future of other leagues”, referring in particular to the German third division and women's leagues.