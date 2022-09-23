Bulgaria vs Gibraltar: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Bulgaria welcome Gibraltar to face them at Ludogorets Arena in a Group C4 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar date & kick-off time

Game: Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Date: September 23/24, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

Bulgaria squad & team news

With just one win in the Nations League this year, it has been far from an auspicious campaign for Bulgaria - but they can save their status in the third tier with victory this week.

Defeat would drop them below their visitors however, leaving them facing a tough task to dodge the drop.

Position Players Goalkeepers Naumov, Vutsov, Dyulgerov Defenders Nedyalkov, Hristov, Turitsov, Antov, Popov, Galabov, Petrov, Stamatov Midfielders Karabelyov, Stefanov, Krastev, Gruev, Yordanov, Stoyanov, Iliev Forwards Despodov, Minchev, Kirilov, Petkov, Rusev

Gibraltar squad and team news

Bottom of C4, Gibraltar need a win to dig themselves out of danger - but with just one point to their name, that looks a tricky prospect.

Still, they will be out to leave everything they have on the pitch as they go in search of success against their bigger hosts.