Brighton & Hove Albion star Tau can play in different positions – Potter

The South Africa international is in line to make his Premier League debut on Wednesday when the Seagulls visit Etihad Stadium

& Hove Albion manager Graham Potter said Percy Tau adds some qualities to his team ahead of his potential Premier League debut against .

Last week, the 26-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at and he was immediately thrown into the fray on Sunday as the Seagulls defeated Newport County on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the .

Tau replaced Alireza Jahanbakhsh in the 71st minute on Sunday for his first competitive outing for Brighton and Hove Albion since he joined in 2018.

More teams

Ahead of Wednesday's league fixture at Manchester, Potter described the ex- star as a player who gives him a lot of options with his versatility.

“He brings some qualities which are really, really useful to us. He'll compliment the ones we've already got and help the team, I'm pretty sure of that,” Potter told the club website.

Article continues below

“He's got a nice personality, a really good footballing brain. He can adapt to different players and different situations.

“It's important we find the right role for him as he can play in a few positions. He's not just a striker, he's a wide player, an attacking midfield player so it depends how you see him. That's a positive for us.”

Brighton are yet to win a league match since November 21 when they defeated 2-1. They are 17th in the Premier League table with 14 points from 17 matches.