Premier League

Brentford Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 schedule

Last Updated
Getty Images

More to follow...

14/08/2021 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal
21/08/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford
28/08/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Brentford
11/09/2021 15:00 Brentford v Brighton
18/09/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brentford
25/09/2021 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool
02/10/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Brentford
16/10/2021 15:00 Brentford v Chelsea
23/10/2021 15:00 Brentford v Leicester City
30/10/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brentford
06/11/2021 15:00 Brentford v Norwich City
20/11/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Brentford
27/11/2021 15:00 Brentford v Everton
01/12/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
04/12/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Brentford
11/12/2021 15:00 Brentford v Watford
14/12/2021 19:45 Brentford v Manchester United
18/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brentford
26/12/2021 15:00 Brighton v Brentford
28/12/2021 15:00 Brentford v Manchester City
01/01/2022 15:00 Brentford v Aston Villa
15/01/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford
22/01/2022 15:00 Brentford v Wolverhampton
09/02/2022 20:00 Manchester City v Brentford
12/02/2022 15:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace
19/02/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford
26/02/2022 15:00 Brentford v Newcastle United
05/03/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Brentford
12/03/2022 15:00 Brentford v Burnley
19/03/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Brentford
02/04/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Brentford
09/04/2022 15:00 Brentford v West Ham United
16/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Brentford
23/04/2022 15:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
30/04/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford
07/05/2022 15:00 Brentford v Southampton
15/05/2022 15:00 Everton v Brentford
22/05/2022 16:00 Brentford v Leeds United