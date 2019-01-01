Brazil training gets underway ahead of friendly with Senegal
Brazil's training got underway yesterday at the Kallang Football Hub ahead of their friendly match against Senegal on Thursday.
The Selecao, who are in Singapore as part of their Brazil world tour will be seen playing Senegal and Nigeria. Yesterday's training saw the likes of Neymar Jr, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Thiago Silva and Lucas Paqueta being put through their paces.
This isn't the first time the five-time World Champions have come to Singapore. In 2014, they played Japan at the Kallang National Stadium with Neymar scoring four goals.