Brazil star Richarlison credits Everton boss Marco Silva for helping him become a better goalscorer

The Toffees forward has praised the Portuguese's "essential" coaching and understands why he left him out of the starting XI in recent matches

Richarlison has credited Marco Silva's coaching with accelerating his progress this season as he looks to take his form onto the international stage with .

The 21-year-old has ramped up his Premier League goal output in 2018-19, netting 12 in 29 appearances for the Toffees compared to five in 38 for last season.

He goes into Brazil's friendly matches against and having scored in 's last two games, and is grateful for the support of his club coach.

"Marco Silva is always talking to me in training, he is always giving me guidance on positioning in the area," Richarlison told Everton's official club website.

"His coaching is essential for me. He is training me with an eye to being in the right place at the right time when balls come into the box, so I am able to score more goals.

"I feel I have been developing more and more. I want to show I can play at my best for a whole Premier League season. I feel really good at Everton. My team-mates are helping me with my confidence on the field and that is vital.

"And being part of the Brazil national team has been really important for my morale and a positive thing for my confidence."

