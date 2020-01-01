Boye shines, Mama Balde and Yade score as Metz hold Dijon

The African stars delivered a spectacular performance as the Owls shared the spoils with Frederic Antonetti’s men

John Boye was in action while Mama Balde and Pape Yade were on the scoresheet as Metz played out a 1-1 draw against in Sunday’s game.

international Boye was afforded his ninth appearance this season and impressed to help his side extend their unbeaten run at Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Guinea-Bissau international Balde and Senegalese forward Yade scored the goals for their respective clubs in the encounter.

Dijon started the game impressively as they dominated possession and dictated the pace in the opening 30 minutes but Metz had the first chance to open the scoring.

international Faris Boulaya was brought down in the area by Sacha Boey and after consulting with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), a penalty was awarded to Frederic Antonetti’s men.

international Opa Nguette, whose goal-bound effort was blocked in the encounter earlier, had the opportunity to put his side in front but missed his spot-kick.

Balde then opened the scoring for Dijon in the 13th minute, firing his effort past Metz goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja after he was set up by Moroccan Mounir Chouiar.

After conceding the goal, Metz continued to push for an equalizer and it came in the 21st minute when Senegalese forward Lamine Gueye played Yade through on goal and the 21-year-old fired home his strike.

Balde continued his impactful showing in the encounter when he won a penalty for the Owls after he was tripped in the area by Dylan Bronn.

Chouiar took the resulting penalty but failed to get his effort past Algeria goalkeeper Oukidja.

Despite efforts from both sides to claim all three points, the game ended in a draw at Stade Saint-Symphorien.

The African stars will hope to continue their impressive performances for their respective clubs after the international break.