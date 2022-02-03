Bounphachan Bounkong heads up Laos squad for AFF U23 Championship

The Laos Football Federation (LaoFF) has announced a 27-man squad for the upcoming AFF Under-23 Championships in Cambodia.

Head coach Michael Weiss has included 12 players who also featured at the recent AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, including Keo-Oudone Souvannasangso, Phoutthavong Sangvilay and attacking midfielder Bounphachan Bounkong.

The rest of the squad is mainly made up of players who participated in the 2019 AFF U-18 Championship, with a few players from the Under-17 squad getting the nod as well.

Laos kick off the tournament against Indonesia on February 15, with Malaysia and Myanmar also placed in Group B.

It will be Laos' second participation at the AFF U-23 Championship, having been eliminated in the group stages back in 2005. They did not take part in 2019.

Full Laos U-23 squad

Goalkeepers: Seeamphone Sengsavang, Keo-Oudone Souvannasangso, Phounin Xayyasone, Bounpheng Khaophoumy.

Defenders: Phoutthavong Sangvilay, At Viengkham, Kaithong Faiykhao, Thilaphon Pathhammavong, Nalongsit Chanhthalangsy, Channichone Chanthavong, Phetdavanh Somsanid, Inthachuk Sisouphan.

Midfielders: Thanouthong Kietnalonglop, Damoth Thongkhamsavath, Kouaycheng Nouphakdy, Bounmy Pinkeo, Phouvieng Phounsavath, Thongsapai Pinnalon, Anusak Luang Amart, Vongphachanh Phouthavong, Chanthavixay Khounthoumphone, Khonesavanh Keonuchanh.

Attackers: Thipphachan Khambaione, Bounphachan Bounkong, Chony Wenpaserth, Souksakone Bongpaivan, Visith Bounpaserth.