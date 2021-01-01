Bouanga strike not enough as Saint-Etienne lose against Paris Saint-Germain

The Gabon international scored but his effort failed to save the Saints from their 14th defeat of the season

Denis Bouanga found the back of the net in Saint-Etienne’s 3-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

The 26-year-old has been delivering consistent performances since teaming up with the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard outfit.

Bouanga continued the impressive showings but his contribution at Parc des Princes was not enough to ensure his side avoided defeat against the reigning French champions.

The game started with both sides aiming to score an early goal but failed to realize their targets as their defences were on red alert.

The best chance in the first half fell the way of Senegal forward Pape Cisse, who powered a fine header towards goal after connecting with Romain Hamouma’s cross but goalkeeper Sergio Rico was there to save the effort.

Paris Saint-Germain also had few chances before the half-time break with Kylian Mbappe and Rafinha but neither were able to find the back of the net.

After the restart, Saint-Etienne intensified their quest to break the deadlock and it came in the 77th minute when Bouanga fired home from Miguel Trauco’s cross.

Two minutes later, Mbappe levelled matters for PSG after receiving an assist from Ander Herrera and in the 87th minute, the France international handed his side the lead from the penalty spot to complete his brace.

Hamouma brought the Saints back into contention when he fired home a well-taken strike and with the game looking to end in a share of points, Mauro Icardi bagged the winning goal after he was set up by Angel Di Maria.

The defeat saw Saint-Etienne drop to the 13th spot on the league table after gathering 39 points from 33 games.

Cisse featured for the duration of the game along with his teammate and Cameroon midfielder Yvan Neyou, while Algeria international Wahbi Khazri was replaced in the 68th minute by Adil Aouchiche.

The Gabon winger has now scored seven goals and provided three assists in 32 league appearances this season, amid other dazzling displays.

The forward will hope to continue his scintillating showings when Saint-Etienne take on Brest in their next league game on April 24.