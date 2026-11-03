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Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

At 21:00 on 04.11.2026, Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis kick off.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis live on TV and online

DAZN will show Borussia Dortmund against Real Betis live. In Switzerland, SRF zwei will broadcast the match. All broadcast options are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis: Recent form

Across their last five competitive matches, Dortmund have two wins, two draws and one defeat. They most recently drew 2:2 with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Before that, Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1:0 and won 1:2 away to Sabah FK in the Champions League. They scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Real Betis have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their latest result was a 1:0 Champions League win over Feyenoord Rotterdam. They drew 0:0 with Celta Vigo, while Barcelona inflicted their only defeat, a heavy 2:5 loss. Betis scored six goals and conceded eight in those five matches.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Form

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: The tables