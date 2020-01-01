Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-off time

Lucien Favre's side face a tough test of facing off against Ligue 1 giants PSG in the first round of UCL knockout fixtures

be tasked with keeping at bay when they welcome the French champions to Signal Iduna Park in the first leg of Tuesday's last 16 clash.

PSG topped their group and will be boosted by the return of Neymar to their attacking flanks, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani rounding out their frontline.

The German side, however, will be able to unleash star arrival Erling Haaland onto the French champions, with the striker scoring nine times in six appearances for his new team since January.

Dortmund have not reached the quarter-finals of the European competition since 2016-17, while PSG will be eager to progress far into a tournament they have never won before.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG on U.S. & UK TV

Game Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Date Tuesday, February 18 Time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Channel (U.S.) Galavision / Univision NOW Channel (UK) BT Sport 3

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live streaming in U.S., UK and Canada

United States (U.S.) readers can find out what soccer is showing on TV here . In the U.S., Borussia Dortmund vs PSG can be watched live and on-demand with B/R Live.

United Kingdom (UK) readers can find out what football is showing on TV here . In the UK, Borussia Dortmund vs PSG can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live.

In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with DAZN . New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.

U.S. online stream UK online stream Canada online stream B/R Live BT Sport Live DAZN Borussia Dortmund team news and injuries

Position Borussia Dortmund squad Goalkeepers Burki, Unbehaun, Hitz, Oelschlagel Defenders Zagadou, Hakimi, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Akanji, Balerdi, Morey, Piszczek, Can, Schmelzer Midfielders Delaney, Dahoud, Gotze, Reus, Brandt, Hazard, Witsel, Reyna, Racshl Forwards Sancho, Haaland

Julian Brandt has been sidelined with an ankle injury, while Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney are both out injured.

Borussia Dortmund predicted starting XI: Burki; Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels; Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro; Hazard, Sancho, Haaland

PSG team news and injuries

Position PSG squad Goalkeepers Navas, Rico, Bulka Defenders Silva, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Meunier, Bernat, Kurzawa, Diallo, Dagba Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Sarabia, Herrera, Gueye Forwards Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar, Di Maria, Icardi, Draxler

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Neymar would be involved in the squad after recovering from a rib injury, which caused him to miss four matches.

Presnel Kimpembe is a fitness concern ahead of the clash with a thigh issue, however, while Colin Dagba and Abdou Diallo are also set to be ruled out.

PSG predicted starting XI: Navas; Meunier, Marquinhos, Silva, Bernat; Di Maria, Gueye, Verratti, Neymar; Icardi, Mbappe