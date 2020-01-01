Borussia Dortmund ready for Hakimi transfer talks with Real Madrid

Die Borrusen are ready to engage Los Blancos in a bid to make the Morocco international their own

sporting director Michael Zorc has stated the German giants are set to have talks with regarding making Achraf Hakimi's loan stint permanent.

The 21-year old Moroccan has been at Signal Iduna Park since 2018 and has been one of the top performers in Dortmund's title quest.

He has featured 58 times in all competitions for the men in yellow and black, scoring nine goals and providing 13 assists.

"We will have talks with Real Madrid in the next few weeks," Zorc told Sport Bild.

"The decision is not up to us, but Achraf's great development has, of course, not been hidden from anyone in either.

"He feels very comfortable with us. They [Real Madrid] know that we would like to keep him."

Hakimi was part of the Dortmund squad that lost 3-2 to in the German Cup Round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

Lucien Favre's men are third on the Bundesliga log, three points behind leaders .