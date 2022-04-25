Boost for Man City in Champions League clash with Real Madrid as Ancelotti reveals Alaba and Casemiro doubts

Carlo Ancelotti says that both David Alaba and Casemiro could miss Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final against Manchester City as the Spanish giants could be without two key pieces of their spine against Pep Guardiola's side.

The two are dealing with muscular problems and, while both were included in Real Madrid' traveling squad, there is still serious doubt about their availability for Tuesday's match.

Ancelotti will be able to call upon fullback Ferland Mendy, who has returned to full training, but the results of Monday's training will determine the availability of Casemiro and Alaba at the Etihad.

What did Ancelotti say about Casemiro and Alaba?

"From what we saw yesterday in training, we have some doubts about Alaba and some more doubts about Casemiro," the manager said at his pre-match press conference.

"Training will tell us more. We have more confidence with Alaba with Casemiro."

Underdogs Real Madrid?

The Spanish giants are widely seen as underdogs against Manchester City, although that is something that Real Madrid has been dealing with in this Champions League run.

Madrid were not favoured to take down Chelsea in the quarter-final round, but were able to hold onto an aggregate victory thanks to a 3-1 first leg triumph.

Now, they're set to face the potential Premier League champions in Man City, but Ancelotti says that a club the size of Real Madrid isn't phased.

"I remember what was said. It was what the press and public opinion thought," Ancelotti said.

"There are two teams in the semi-finals that nobody thought could make it, one Villarreal and the other us, over teams that were favorites like PSG or City."

He added: "I think there is no different pressure. Both teams have the same pressure. For Real Madrid it is not a success to reach the semi-final, it is a success to reach the final.

"The goal is to win the final. Real Madrid normally has a higher percentage of options to win the final."

