Boost for Barcelona as Suarez targets return when La Liga resumes

The former Liverpool forward has been making progress in his rehabilitation and now hopes to return when La Liga resumes

Luis Suarez is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury and is confident of being able to return to action when is cleared to resume.

The forward underwent surgery on his right knee in January and it was estimated he would be out for around four months.

However, he was off crutches in a matter of weeks and has continued to progress well with his rehabilitation.

The Spanish league’s suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic has also boosted Suarez's chances of returning to action before the end of the campaign.

La Liga president Javier Tebas is targeting a return to action in mid-May, and if that’s the case, Suarez is set to be in contention.

"[My return] is within the possibilities that we've been managing and now there's been a change, but the idea of returning early was clear," Suarez told Referi.

"My doctor was telling me that I've been doing so well and that gave me hope of returning to play as soon as possible.

"The difference now is when the team returns, I'm going to be able to play.”

Suarez also revealed that he had hoped to delay surgery until the end of the season, before opting to bring the operation forward to the start of the year.

"It was predicted to be at the start of May, but after the meetings I've had with the doctors and due to the continuing condition I've had, it went ahead a little earlier," he added.

"I'd been coping very well with the work that I've been asked to do and that gave me strength to come back sooner than predicted.”

Despite the good news regarding his fitness, Suarez also acknowledged that football currently means little in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused a near total shutdown of sport across the globe.

The former striker has urged people to stay safe as the authorities seek to limit its spread.

"We have to take precautions and be realistic that people aren't waiting to watch a football match, they're waiting to be able to leave their house, enjoy themselves without fear, go to the park with their children, and enjoy life again," he said.