Black Players Coalition of MLS forms as players unite to combat racism

A group featuring players across the league have unified in an effort to address inequality in the sport

A group of black players in have united to form the Black Players Coalition of MLS, the newly-founded organization announced on Friday.

The organization's announcement coincides with Juneteenth, which commemorates the day on which Union forces in Texas delivered the news of the Emancipation Proclamation to the region, freeing the last group of slaves in the United States.

It also comes amid ongoing protests and unrest across the world, with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparking wider discussions about the issues of race and police brutality in society.

With the formation of the organization, the Black Players Coalition will look to "address the racial inequalities in our league, stand with all those fighting racism in the world of soccer, and positively impact black communities across the United States and Canada."

's Justin Morrow has been named the organization's executive director, with defender Ray Gaddis, forward C.J. Sapong, former forward Quincy Amarikwa, FC Cincinnati defender Kendall Waston, forward Jeremy Ebobisse, goalkeeper Sean Johnson,, Nashville SC defender Jalil Anibaba, forward Kei Kamara, defender Ike Opara and D.C. United goalkeepers Bill Hamid and Earl Edwards Jr serving as board members.

The group has secured $75,000 (£60,000) in charitable contributions by the MLS Players Association, with the non-profit organization aiming to lobby for bias training, community initiatives, cultural education courses and a more prominent role in league leadership.

"As we celebrate Juneteenth and the coming together of our coalition, we must remind ourselves that such progressivism was once met with vehement backlash," a portion of the coalition's statement read. "May this reminder serve as a warning to us all that confronting systemic racism head-on will never be a smooth, constantly upward trending path, but rather a timeless battle that will force us to reinvent the very essence of our institutions.