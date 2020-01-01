Bissouma: Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder disappointed to be sent off against Newcastle United

The Mali international has reacted after he was given his marching orders against the Magpies at St James' Park

Yves Bissouma has expressed his disappointment after he was sent off in and Hove Albion’s 3-0 victory over in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The 24-year-old was handed his second Premier League start in the 2020-21 season at St James' Park but did not live up to expectations, as he was shown a red card for the second time in his career.

Neal Maupay’s brace and a strike from Aaron Connolly ensured the Seagulls clinched all three points away from home.

Bissouma was given his marching orders in the 89th minute of the encounter by referee Kevin Friend, having been cautioned earlier.

The Mali international attempted to flick the ball behind his head but missed, catching the face of Jamal Lewis with his boot.

Bissouma is displeased with his sending off but delighted the Seagulls managed to secure their first win of the season after losing their opening game against .

“Very good teamwork, a little disappointed to go out on a red card but the main thing was the three points,” Bissouma posted on Instagram.

The Mali international has been with the Falmer Stadium outfit since the summer of 2018 when he teamed up with the side from French club .

Bissouma has made more than 50 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls and last season he featured 22 times in the division to help his side avoid relegation.

The midfielder will be expected to miss Brighton next league outing against on September 26.

The former AS Real Bamako midfielder has 16 caps for Mali national team since he made his debut in 2015.

He will be expected to play a significant role for the Eagles in their World Cup and qualifiers.