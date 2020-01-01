‘He is bigger than Leicester’ – Ex-Everton forward Amokachi wants Ndidi to make Juventus move

The 23-year-old has been linked with several top European clubs and the former Super Eagles star wants him to seize his chance

Former striker Daniel Amokachi has advised Wilfred Ndidi to leave for , insisting he is a bigger draw than the Premier League club.

The international has been a consistent performer for the King Power Stadium outfit since joining the side from in 2017.

Ndidi has featured in 111 Premier League games in his three-year stay with the Foxes so far, delivering solid defensive performances throughout.

More teams

The 23-year-old, who is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the English top-flight, has featured in 29 games this season before the outbreak of coronavirus.

His fine form has continued to generate interest from a number of European clubs including and and lately Juventus.

Amokachi, who featured for the Toffees between 1994-1996, wants the midfielder to take the opportunities that come his way.

“I’ve been insisting for a while now that Ndidi is bigger than Leicester City,” Amokachi told Brilla FM.

“My apologies to the fans of the club, but that is the reality we live in now and it will be a great move for him.

“He’ll have the chance to play with Blaise Matuidi and could learn a lot from the World Cup winner. Imagine also that he’ll get to play as teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“So, it’ll a big move if it happens and I don’t see it any other way.”

Last month, former international Joseph Dosu also took a similar position, urging the midfielder to join Arsenal or any other top European club to boost his career.

"Ndidi is a workaholic player. He has been exceptional and has been playing very well since he signed for Leicester City," he told Goal.

"If he moves to Arsenal it will be good and I have no doubt he will do so well there. If they want him it will really be good for his career.

"Arsenal have a lot of fans here in Nigeria and Africa, so it will be a great move for him."

Ndidi started his football career with Nath Boys Academy before moving to in 2015 to sign for Genk, where he made 61 league appearances.

Article continues below

The combative midfielder will hope to continue his brilliant form for the Foxes when football activities return in .