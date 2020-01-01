‘Big teams don’t lose two games in a row’ – Houllier looking for Liverpool to address rare blip

The former Reds boss is not overly concerned at seeing the Reds lose their unbeaten record, but he is looking for a response in the Premier League

may have suffered only one setback in their Premier League title bid this season, but former Reds boss Gerard Houllier has warned that “a big team doesn’t lose twice in a row”.

The Reds saw the lofty standards they have set throughout 2019-20 slip a little when taking in a trip to on Saturday.

Having gone 44 games unbeaten, and with a record-breaking 19th successive win in their sights, Jurgen Klopp’s men stumbled their way to a 3-0 defeat at Vicarage Road.

That result is likely to count for little in the grand scheme of things, with Liverpool still 22 points clear and only four wins from a first title triumph in 30 years.

Houllier, though, is looking for a positive response to be offered to a rare setback.

The Reds will next be in action on Tuesday night when taking in an fifth-round clash with , before then playing host to Bournemouth in top-flight action on Saturday.

Ex-Liverpool boss Houllier told talkSPORT: “On the day I thought Watford had more intensity in their game.

“But it’s not the end of the world. It happens.

“The next game is the most important one for Liverpool.

“A big team doesn’t lose twice in a row, that’s what I think.”

Liverpool have come unstuck in two of their last three outings across all competitions, having also suffered a 1-0 reversal to in the first leg of their last-16 encounter.

Either side of that trip to , Klopp’s men were far from convincing during narrow wins over Norwich and West Ham.

They have, however, found a way of grinding out results this season and Houllier is delighted to see a side that he was unable to return to the top of the domestic game enjoy long-awaited success.

The Frenchman added: “I admire the spirit and the quality of the team, the way they play, the passion and the enthusiasm they have in their game, and I admire a lot my friend Jurgen Klopp.

“We keep in touch and I will go and see him to congratulate him on this title, because if there’s one thing I’m sure of it’s that Liverpool will win the title.

“And nobody will be more happy and more proud than I am.”