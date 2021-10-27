Paul Pogba has hit back at reports of a rift between himself and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as well as claims he has halted talks over a new contract at the club.

Pogba was reportedly considering his future at Old Trafford following the 5-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, in which the midfielder was sent off shortly after coming on as a half-time substitute when United were already four goals down at home.

However Pogba has dismissed these reports as "fake news", indicating he is still keen to work with Solskjaer and discuss a new contract.

What has been said?

On a screenshot of a story headlined "Pogba snubbed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Man Utd loss to Liverpool and shelves contract talks", the player has superimposed a message saying "Fake news".

Pogba has tweeted out the image with the message: "Big lies to make headlines"

Big lies to make headlines pic.twitter.com/VBQiBxSuNO — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 27, 2021

Pogba's future

The 2018 World Cup winner has frequently been a source of criticism when Man Utd suffer a downturn in form, and has often been linked with a move away from the club he rejoined on a then-world record fee, with his agent Mino Raiola not shy about annoucing his client may move on in the future.

That criticism has intensified after the Liverpool embarassment following Pogba's red card, with former Man Utd midfielder Paul Scholes slamming the Frenchman as "disrespectful".

Scholes said: "You’d have to think, if Ole’s still a manager there, will we see Pogba again in a United shirt? He’s caused mayhem over the last couple of years. Everyone knows what a talent he is, everybody trusts him, every manager trusts him, tried to give him his head and let him be the player he’s been.

Article continues below

“With all the commotion, not signing his contract, almost holding the club to ransom, and then he comes on and does something like that. It’s not Ole’s fault, don’t get me wrong, but that’s part of it that almost summed the United performance up today.

“Look, he probably will play [again] won’t he? But I don’t think they will be missing anything if he doesn’t."

Further Reading