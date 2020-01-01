'Between Mourinho and Jesus, I prefer Jesus' - Julio Cesar names best coach he played under

He may have won a treble under the Portuguese at San Siro, but the ex-goalkeeper preferred playing for the current Benfica head coach

Former No.1 Julio Cesar has ranked Jorge Jesus above Jose Mourinho as the best coach he ever played under.

Cesar, who won 87 caps for Brazil between 2004 and 2014, spent seven years at and was a key member of Mourinho's treble-winning side in 2009-10.

He ended up leaving San Siro in 2012 to take up a new challenge in English football at Queens Park , but only lasted two years at Loftus Road before moving to .

More teams

The talented former shot-stopper joined up with Jesus at for the 2014-15 season and won a Primeira Liga and Taca da Liga double in Lisbon.

Cesar was thoroughly impressed by Jesus' tactical acumen, which he feels sets him apart from any other coach he worked under.

The 41-year-old says the most successful period of his career was spent working with Mourinho, but he feels Jesus is on another level in terms of his overall knowledge of the game.

"I really like his work. He is a coach who really has something extra. But not to belittle others, obviously," Julio Cesar said on the Caioba Game Show.

"Mourinho was the culmination of my career. It was a very successful time with him at Inter. But between Mourinho and Jesus, I prefer Jesus.

"Tactically, he is absurd. He's a guy who breathes it 24 hours a day. He has a phrase: 'Everyone plays ball; now, understand the game few understand.'

"I remember when I arrived at Benfica, in the first season, I learned a lot. Thing I would never have imagined, reaching the end of my career, at the age of 34, several titles won and a nice history in football.

"In terms of management, he is a guy who knows a lot."

Article continues below

Mourinho left Inter to join in 2010, before going on to take in a second spell at and an ill-fated stint at .

The Portuguese is now plying his trade in north London with , while Jesus finds himself back at Benfica after five years away from Estadio Da Luz.

The 66-year-old managed CP, Al-Hilal and Flamengo after departing Benfica in 2015, but returned to the club on a two-year contract back in August.