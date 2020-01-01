Bernardeschi's agent says winger is staying at Juventus amid AC Milan & Atletico Madrid rumours

The Italy international has struggled to win over the Serie A champions' fans, but he is not looking to move on when the transfer window reopens

Federico Bernardeschi’s agent insists the winger is happy at and does not want to leave the club in the next transfer window.

The international joined Juve from for €40 million (£35m/$43m) on a five-year contract in 2017, but he has struggled to make a sustained impact for the champions.

Juve are prepared to explore the option of offloading the 26-year-old at the next available opportunity, having previously been willing to let Bernardeschi move on during the January transfer window.

An agreement with did not come to fruition, while proposed offering Lucas Paqueta in part-exchange, but Juve declined that potential deal.

Milan could decide to come back in for Bernardeschi when the transfer window reopens, while have also been linked with an approach.

Juve are yet to receive any concrete offers for Bernardeschi and the player’s agent Beppe Bozzo has stated that the attacker does not want to leave.

“Federico is happy with Juventus,” Bozzo told Gazzetta dello Sport. “Are we talking about him going elsewhere? No, he wants to remain wearing black and white.”

Bernardeschi has struggled to win over the Juventus fans during his time in Turin, but Bozzo stressed that the wide-man has had the backing of the club’s coach Maurizio Sarri.

Bozzo added: “I’m sorry that the fans whistle him. Sarri and the club have always defended him.

“I’m glad, because he’s always given his best. It is no coincidence that he plays for the national team. He has adapted well to playing in other areas of the pitch.”

Bernardeschi is not the only player who Juve are considering selling when the time comes to make changes to their squad, with Douglas Costa’s future also uncertain.

star Ferran Torres is a prime target for Juve to improve their wide options, and cashing in on the likes of Bernardeschi and Costa would free up funds to move for the Spaniard.

Barcelona midfielder Arthur is also of interest, as part of a potential swap deal involving midfielder Miralem Pjanic, although veteran duo Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini are set to sign new contracts.