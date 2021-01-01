'Benzema has Lyon in his heart' - Real Madrid star will return to France at some point, says former agent

The Blancos frontman's old representative has backed him to retrace his steps in the near future

Karim Benzema "has in his heart", according to his former agent Karim Djaziri, who says the star will return to at some point.

Benzema quickly emerged as one of the most potent young strikers in Europe after graduating to Lyon's senior squad back in 2004.

The Frenchman hit 66 goals in 148 games for the club, helping them to win four consecutive titles in the process.

His stellar performances attracted attention from Madrid, who forked out €35 million (£31m/$42m) to bring him to Santiago Bernabeu in July 2009.

Benzema has since taken his career to stratospheric new heights, winning four crowns and three titles while scoring over 260 goals across all competitions for the Blancos.

The 33-year-old currently stands as the fifth-highest goalscorer in Madrid's history, and his output in the final third hasn't waned in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign.

The experienced frontman has 15 goals to his name from 24 appearances this term, with Zinedine Zidane still trusting him to lead the line as his team continue to fight for silverware on domestic and European fronts.

However, Benzema only has 18 months left to run on his current contract at the Bernabeu, and his agent has admitted that he remains an avid supporter of Lyon from afar.

Djaziri says the ex-France international wants to retrace his steps before he hangs up his boots, but has not given a timeframe for his potential departure from Madrid.

“Will Karim Benzema return to Lyon? Yes, I honestly think he will,” Djaziri told Inside Gones.

“He talks to me constantly and he watches all of the team’s matches.

“On top of that, he has never been to the Groupama Stadium and, in his mind, it is something he wants, he has Lyon in his heart.”

Benzema will line up for Madrid once again when they play host to in La Liga on Saturday, with Zidane's side in need of a victory to stay within touch of current leaders .

The Liga champions are seven points adrift of their cross-city rivals having played a game more, but they did inflict Atletico's only defeat of the season to date in December.