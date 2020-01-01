Benzema about more than goals after reaching 250 for Real Madrid & breaking into top five of all-time

The French frontman has been a regular source of end product for the Blancos down the years, but he prides himself on being a team player as well

Karim Benzema now has 250 goals for to his name, placing him fifth on the club’s all-time scoring chart, but the Frenchman says he has always been about much more than end product.

He has delivered plenty of that across 11 memorable years at Santiago Bernabeu.

His full value has not always received the recognition it deserves, with a demanding fan base taking to jeering him on occasion.

Operating in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo during the Portuguese superstar’s spell in did little to aid Benzema’s cause, with his contribution often going unnoticed.

The 32-year-old has, however, become a key figure under Zinedine Zidane since a five-time Ballon d’Or winner departed for a new challenge at .

Benzema has found the target on 57 occasions through the last two seasons and is already up and running for 2020-21.

His latest strike has taken him to a notable personal landmark, but Benzema says individual achievements have never been the focus for him.

He told Real’s official website on the back of netting in a 2-0 victory over : “I feel very happy and very proud of my goals.

“[I'm] also [proud] of the play [we produce] at this moment at the club, because for me it is an honour and I will work to continue scoring goals.

“People see football differently and there are many who only pay attention on the goals, but there are more things like the movement or the passes.

“I am a forward who can score goals too.”

Benzema has now joined a star-studded cast of goalscorers in the top five of Real’s greatest frontmen.

Carlos Santillana sits 40 above him on that chart with 290, while the legendary Alfredo Di Stefano hit 308 for the Blancos.

Long-serving former captain Raul plundered 323 efforts while in Madrid, with Ronaldo well clear at the top on 451.

Benzema will be hoping that he has many more goals left in him, with his current contract due to run until the summer of 2022.

He has admitted in the past that he would like to return to Lyon – the club that gave him his big break – before the day comes to hang up his boots, but such a switch would appear to be some way off.