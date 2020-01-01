Benin Republic edge closer to Afcon qualification after defeating Lesotho

The Squirrels brightened their chances of qualifying for Cameroon 2022 thanks to Saturday’s win over the Crocodiles

Benin Republic closed in on 2022 qualification as they won 1-0 against Lesotho at the Stade Charles de Gaulle.

Jodel Dossou’s 24th minute effort thanks to an assist from Khaled Adenon was all Michel Dussuyer’s men needed to secure all maximum points at stake against Thabo Senong’s Crocodiles.

Having crumbled 4-2 at home versus their last time out, the Southern African country went to -Novo with the ambition of reviving their fading Afcon hopes, but the hosts had a different idea.

More teams

A second successive win for Benin Republic leave them in Group L’s second spot with five points – a point below Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles and four points above Sierra Leone who are ranked third with two points.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Lesotho sit at the base of that zone after picking up just one point from three outings.

Article continues below

Dussuyer will lead his team to Maseru’s Setsoto Stadium for the return leg on Tuesday, and victory will see them place one leg in regardless of the outcome between Sierra Leone and Nigeria in Freetown.

Since their maiden appearance at the 2004 edition staged in , Benin have appeared four times at the biennial African football showpiece.

Their last appearance at 2019 saw them crash out in the quarter final – losing to eventual runners-up after a 1-0 loss. The Squirrels’ biggest highlight in that outing saw them defeat pre-tournament favourites on penalties after scores stood 1-1 after extra time.