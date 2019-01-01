Benin: Dussuyer names squad for Ivory Coast and Algeria friendlies

The Squirrels will partake in their first fixtures since an impressive Africa Cup of Nations outing in the summer

Benin coach Michel Dussuyer has named a strong 23-man squad for their upcoming friendly games with and in September.

The aforementioned encounters will be the West African nation’s first time together since they made it to the quarter-final of the in .

The Squirrels made it out of the group stage as one of the best third-placed teams, before stunning pre-Afcon favourites in the round of 16 on penalties.

They were eliminated by in the quarter-final, but it didn't dampen celebrations as their last eight appearance was their best showing at the continental showpiece.

For next month’s friendlies, Dussuyer has invited striker Rudy Gestede following his three-year absence from the national team.

The towering frontman hasn’t played for the West Africans since a 5-2 defeat against Mali in a 2017 Afcon qualifier in September 2016.

He has made 10 international appearances for the Squirrels, scoring twice in that time.

Eight players from Dussuyer’s Afcon squad have been omitted, including Fabien Farnolle, Seidou Barazé, Emmanuel Imorou, Moise Adilehou, Junior Salomon and David Djigla.

The quartet of Marcel Dandjinou, Youssouf Assogba and Abdel Djalil Ouorou, as well as -based defender Mael Sedagondji have been called-up for the first time and will hope to make their international bows.

Established stars like Stephane Sessegnon, Steve Mounie, Mickael Pote, Saturnin Allagbe, Khaled Adenon and Jordan Adeoti are part of the group invited.

Benin play Ivory Coast on September 6 in Le Havre, before facing African champions Algeria in Blida on September 9.

Benin's squad

Goalkeepers: Saturnin Allagbe (Niort, France), Marcel Dandjinou (ESAE), Cherif Dine Kakpo (Buffaloes)

Defenders: Olivier Verdon ( , ), Khaled Adenon (Al Wedha, ), Cedric Houtondji (Clermont, France), Nabil Yarou (Buffalos), Mael Sedagondji (Djion, France), Youssouf Assogba (USS Krake), David Kiki (Brest, France), Abdel Ouorou (JA Cotonou)

Midfielders: Sessi d'Almeida (Valenciennes, France), Jordan Adeoti (Auxerre, France), Mama Seibou (SC Toulon, France), Stephane Sessegnon (Genclerbirligi, ), Tidjani Anaane (AS Soliman, ), Rodrigue Kossi ( , Tunisia)

Forwards: Steve Mounie (Huddersfield, ), Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough, England), Mickael Pote (BB Erzurumspor, Turkey), Yannick Aguemon (OHL, ), Jodel Dossou (TSV Hartberg, ), Cebio Soukou (Arminia Bielefeld, )