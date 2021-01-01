Bengaluru suffer three defeats in a row for the first time in ISL

Bengaluru suffered a 1-3 defeat against at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Tuesday and set an unwanted club record.

First-half goals from Mourtada Fall and Bipin Singh handed the Blues a reality-check as they eye a top-four spot in the 2020-21 (ISL). The defeat to Islanders meant that Bengaluru have lost three games in a row for the first time in the history of ISL.

Carles Cuadrat's team last won a game on December 17 against Odisha. They then lost 1-0 to and Jamshedpur before succumbing to a 1-3 defeat against Mumbai on Tuesday.

Although this is the first time that the Blues have lost three in a row, they have suffered two back-to-back defeats twice in the 2018 season. The current run is only the fourth time that the Blues have suffered back-to-back defeats.

Bengaluru have had a poor record against Mumbai in the last two seasons. They have lost more games to the Islanders than any other team and are winless against them in the last two seasons. These two teams have played five matches in the last two seasons and the Islanders have won four times.

Cuadrat has work to do as the Blues looked lacklustre throughout the 90 minutes. Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche got on the scoresheet in Mumbai City's victory that took them back to the top of the league table at the end of matchday nine.